Lakeview sandwich spots you'll love

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

3474 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1297 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN - MEAL$16.99
Make it your own, includes two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
HOUSE STYLE$9.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch.
HOUSE STYLE MEAL$16.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch and includes two sides or a side and a dessert (+$1).
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single Bagel (Loose)$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
More about Steingold’s of Chicago
Crispy Chicks image

 

Crispy Chicks

3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders$18.00
6 piece lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Nashville Wrap 🌶️🌶️$10.50
Provolone cheese, Nashville hot chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, Memphis slaw, jalapeno pickle relish, pickled onions, and garlic aioli. White flour tortilla or wheat.
3 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders 🌶️$10.00
3 piece boneless secret recipe fried chicken tenders brushed with homemade Nashville hot sauce blend (spicy), comes with Texas Toast and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Crispy Chicks
Cheesie's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Tenderizer$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
The Frenchie$10.00
American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.
Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Pizzeria Serio

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
To-Go Ghiradelli Triple Chocolate Brownie$5.00
More about Pizzeria Serio

