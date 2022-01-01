Lakeview sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Lakeview
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
3474 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN - MEAL
|$16.99
Make it your own, includes two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
|HOUSE STYLE
|$9.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch.
|HOUSE STYLE MEAL
|$16.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch and includes two sides or a side and a dessert (+$1).
More about Steingold’s of Chicago
Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Bagel (Loose)
|$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
|Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)
|$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
|16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)
|$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
More about Crispy Chicks
Crispy Chicks
3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Popular items
|6 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders
|$18.00
6 piece lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
|Nashville Wrap 🌶️🌶️
|$10.50
Provolone cheese, Nashville hot chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, Memphis slaw, jalapeno pickle relish, pickled onions, and garlic aioli. White flour tortilla or wheat.
|3 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders 🌶️
|$10.00
3 piece boneless secret recipe fried chicken tenders brushed with homemade Nashville hot sauce blend (spicy), comes with Texas Toast and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Tenderizer
|$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
|The Frenchie
|$10.00
American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.
|Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites
|$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
More about Pizzeria Serio
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|To-Go Ghiradelli Triple Chocolate Brownie
|$5.00