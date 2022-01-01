Lakeview dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Lakeview

Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brooklyn Blackout
Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate crumbs
Purple Velvet (Ube)
Our best seller! Ube (purple yam) chiffon cake, ube mousse, macapuno (young coconut strings) filling, ube crumbs
Black Forest
Chocolate cake layers, cherry brandy chocolate mousse, cherry preserves, vanilla mousse, bittersweet chocolate shavings, maraschino cherries
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

3404 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

3657 N. Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1030 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES

Dear Margaret

2965 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
mfk. Restaurant image

 

mfk. Restaurant

432 W Diversey Parkway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boquerones$16.00
Four pieces. White Anchovy Fillets (olive oil & vinegar marinade) piperade, fennel, on baguette (crostini).
Braised Short Rib$36.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, sherry-butter braised red cabbage, crispy shoestring potatoes, paprika jus.
Basque Cake$10.00
Rum & butter cake, pastry cream folded in, and an almond crust. It's the most delightful coffee cake we've ever had.
