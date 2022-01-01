Lakeview Mexican restaurants you'll love
Cesar's
2924 N Broadway, Chicago
|Killer Margarita Large
|$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita Mega
|$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita 1 Liter
|$30.00
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Taco Trio Dinner ·
|$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
|Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)
|$5.95
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
|Texas Tenders - 6 Piece ·
|$15.95
D.S. secret recipe fried chicken tenders with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
|Tres Queso Fundido
|$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
|Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
Burritobee Baja Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
|Chicken-Avocado Bowl
|$9.99
Full of flavor, our new Chicken-Avocado Bowl filled with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, chopped grilled chicken breast, fresh Pico de Gallo, fresco-cotija cheese, lettuce, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle and crema-serrano sauces.
|Quesadela "B"
|$7.49
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Mix-Cheese Dip & Chips
|$7.99
NEW, spicy 3-cheese blend, paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
|Taco Dinner
|$10.49
Three Mexican style (cilantro & onions) or American style (lettuce, tomatoes & cheese) tacos served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Tuco Taco Salad
|$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
|Elotes
|$6.00
off the cob corn, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro, red chili
|Guacamole
|$10.00
avocado, lime, pico de gallo
Buena Vista Restaurant
3147 North Broadway, Chicago
|Tortilla
|$1.00
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
|Sour Cream
|$1.00
Big Star Wrigleyville
3638 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Taco de Camerones Fritos
|$5.50
fried shrimp, corn salsa, avocado crema,
cilantro
|Taco al Pastor
|$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago
|Camaron / Shrimp
|$5.00
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
|Tatas Taco
|$5.00
Blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage & chili aioli
|Carne Asada / Steak
|$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.