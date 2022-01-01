Lakeview Mexican restaurants you'll love

Lakeview restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Lakeview

Cesar's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cesar's

2924 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 3.4 (2477 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Margarita Large$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Mega$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita 1 Liter$30.00
More about Cesar's
D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Trio Dinner ·$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)$5.95
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
Texas Tenders - 6 Piece ·$15.95
D.S. secret recipe fried chicken tenders with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
Tres Queso Fundido$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Burritobee Baja Grill image

 

Burritobee Baja Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Salad$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
Chicken-Avocado Bowl$9.99
Full of flavor, our new Chicken-Avocado Bowl filled with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, chopped grilled chicken breast, fresh Pico de Gallo, fresco-cotija cheese, lettuce, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle and crema-serrano sauces.
Quesadela "B"$7.49
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about Burritobee Baja Grill
Mixteco Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix-Cheese Dip & Chips$7.99
NEW, spicy 3-cheese blend, paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
Taco Dinner$10.49
Three Mexican style (cilantro & onions) or American style (lettuce, tomatoes & cheese) tacos served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Taco Salad$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Tuco & Blondie image

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuco Taco Salad$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
Elotes$6.00
off the cob corn, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro, red chili
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, lime, pico de gallo
More about Tuco & Blondie
Buena Vista Restaurant image

 

Buena Vista Restaurant

3147 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$1.00
Carne Asada$17.00
Sour Cream$1.00
More about Buena Vista Restaurant
Big Star Wrigleyville image

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco de Camerones Fritos$5.50
fried shrimp, corn salsa, avocado crema,
cilantro
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
More about Big Star Wrigleyville
Tatas Tacos Lakeview image

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Camaron / Shrimp$5.00
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
Tatas Taco$5.00
Blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage & chili aioli
Carne Asada / Steak$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview

