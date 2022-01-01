Lakeview pizza restaurants you'll love
CK Columbus
964 West Belmont Ave, chicago
Popular items
Sausage Slice
$5.00
House Cheese Blend with Fresh Sausage Bites on top of our Homemade Pizza Sauce
Tenderizer Slice
$6.00
House cheese blend with cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, chicken tenders, and ranch served on our famous tendy sauce.
Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable
$3.99
Served with Chocolate Sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Margherita
$16.00
DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Pork & Beef Meatballs
$14.00
pomodoro, basil, grana padano
Rigatoni alla Agnello
$23.00
lamb sugo, soffrito, tangerine, ricotta salata
PIZZA
Crushed Pizzeria
1607 W. Montrose, Chicago
Popular items
Half Charlie Salad
$5.50
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
12" Venus
$16.00
Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce
16" Venus
$23.00
Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
Popular items
Small Cheese
$12.00
Mozzarella Provalone cheese blend topped with parmesan with a marinara base.
Caesar Salad
$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing.
Small Peter
$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
PIZZA
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
3358 N Paulina St, Chicago
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
$12.00
crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
Sausage Pizza
$14.00
fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan
$19.00
crispy breaded chicken, red sauce, melted fontina, bucatini pomodoro
DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza
3155 North Broadway St, Chicago
Popular items
Burger
$16.00
Ancho chile tomato jam, Brunkow raw milk cheddar, pickled onions, arugula, and brioche. Served with Fries.
Back Of The Yards
$17.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano
Margherita
$15.00
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo, pecorino romano dop
PIZZA
Coalfire
3707 N. Southport Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Margherita Pizza
$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, gotham greens basil, parmesan, olive oil
Black & White Pizza
$21.00
roasted tomato sauce, black garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, chive
Caesar Salad
$12.00
romaine, garlic butter croutons, pecorino romano
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Derno's
506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Renaldi's Pizza
2827 N Broadway St, Chicago
Popular items
Caeser Salad
$13.25
romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and homemade garlic bread croutons and our own caeser dressing. lemon wedges on the side
cheese Sticks
$11.25
14" Thin Crust
$20.95
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
Popular items
To-Go Ghiradelli Triple Chocolate Brownie
$5.00