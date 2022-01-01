Lakeview pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lakeview

Sheffield Kitchen image

 

CK Columbus

964 West Belmont Ave, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage Slice$5.00
House Cheese Blend with Fresh Sausage Bites on top of our Homemade Pizza Sauce
Tenderizer Slice$6.00
House cheese blend with cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, chicken tenders, and ranch served on our famous tendy sauce.
Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable$3.99
Served with Chocolate Sauce.
More about CK Columbus
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Pork & Beef Meatballs$14.00
pomodoro, basil, grana padano
Rigatoni alla Agnello$23.00
lamb sugo, soffrito, tangerine, ricotta salata
More about Coda di Volpe
Crushed Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Crushed Pizzeria

1607 W. Montrose, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Charlie Salad$5.50
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
12" Venus$16.00
Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce
16" Venus$23.00
Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce
More about Crushed Pizzeria
Happy Camper image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Cheese$12.00
Mozzarella Provalone cheese blend topped with parmesan with a marinara base.
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing.
Small Peter$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
More about Happy Camper
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
Sausage Pizza$14.00
fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
crispy breaded chicken, red sauce, melted fontina, bucatini pomodoro
More about Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza image

 

DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza

3155 North Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Ancho chile tomato jam, Brunkow raw milk cheddar, pickled onions, arugula, and brioche. Served with Fries.
Back Of The Yards$17.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano
Margherita$15.00
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo, pecorino romano dop
More about DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza
Coalfire image

PIZZA

Coalfire

3707 N. Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, gotham greens basil, parmesan, olive oil
Black & White Pizza$21.00
roasted tomato sauce, black garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, chive
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, garlic butter croutons, pecorino romano
More about Coalfire
Derno's image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Derno's

506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Derno's
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caeser Salad$13.25
romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and homemade garlic bread croutons and our own caeser dressing. lemon wedges on the side
cheese Sticks$11.25
14" Thin Crust$20.95
More about Renaldi's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Vines On Clark

3554 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vines On Clark
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Pizzeria Serio

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
To-Go Ghiradelli Triple Chocolate Brownie$5.00
More about Pizzeria Serio

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeview

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston