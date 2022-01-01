Lakeview seafood restaurants you'll love
The Smoke Daddy
3636 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken
|$16.00
Choice of 2 sides.
|The Freak
|$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
|Fries
|$4.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto
|Polpette Arrabiata
|$14.00
traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil
|Finocchiona
|$19.00
sausage | wild mushrooms | fennel x3 | fior di latte
Pescadero - Lakeview
1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wild Alaskan King Salmon
|$32.00
Wood Grilled, Sweet English Pea, Wild Mushrooms, Lemon Butter
|Alaskan Halibut
|$36.00
Spicy Tomato Clam Broth, Sweet Pea Risotto, Pesto
|Shaved Brussels Salad
|$16.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette