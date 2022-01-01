Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lakeview seafood restaurants you'll love

Lakeview restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Lakeview

The Smoke Daddy image

 

The Smoke Daddy

3636 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Chicken$16.00
Choice of 2 sides.
The Freak$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
Fries$4.00
More about The Smoke Daddy
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto
Polpette Arrabiata$14.00
traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil
Finocchiona$19.00
sausage | wild mushrooms | fennel x3 | fior di latte
More about Ceres' Table
Restaurant banner

 

Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Alaskan King Salmon$32.00
Wood Grilled, Sweet English Pea, Wild Mushrooms, Lemon Butter
Alaskan Halibut$36.00
Spicy Tomato Clam Broth, Sweet Pea Risotto, Pesto
Shaved Brussels Salad$16.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
More about Pescadero - Lakeview

