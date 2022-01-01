Al pastor tacos in Lakeview

BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Taco al Pastor image

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
More about Big Star Wrigleyville
Tatas Tacos Lakeview image

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Tuesday Al Pastor$3.00
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview

