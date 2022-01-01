Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco Combo$11.99
Corn or flour tortilla tacos with beer-battered or grilled tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces, served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
Baja Fish Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Cornbread

Mozzarella Sticks

Pretzels

Sundaes

Chilaquiles

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cheesecake

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1665 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston