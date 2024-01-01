Barbacoas in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Barbacoa Fajita
|$20.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Big Star Wrigleyville
TACOS
Big Star Wrigleyville
3638 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Taco de Barbacoa
|$5.50
Braised Beef, Radish-Serrano slaw, Crispy Shallots, Frijoles Charros & Cilantro
|Taco de Pollo Barbacoa (Chicken)
|$5.00
|Taco de Barbacoa (Beef)
|$6.00
Braised Beef Tabasqueno, Refried Black Beans, White Onion & Cilantro (GF)