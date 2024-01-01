Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve barbacoas

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Fajita$20.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Taco de Barbacoa image

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco de Barbacoa$5.50
Braised Beef, Radish-Serrano slaw, Crispy Shallots, Frijoles Charros & Cilantro
Taco de Pollo Barbacoa (Chicken)$5.00
Taco de Barbacoa (Beef)$6.00
Braised Beef Tabasqueno, Refried Black Beans, White Onion & Cilantro (GF)
More about Big Star Wrigleyville

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Sweet Corn

Pudding

Enchiladas

Turkey Clubs

Flan

Fish Tacos

Pappardelle

Reuben

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

River East

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (250 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (810 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2530 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston