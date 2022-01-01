Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve brisket

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Sliced Brisket Dinner$36.00
Brisket Empanadas$16.00
Pastry dough filled with brisket and carmelized onion. Served with a side of BBQ aioli.
Brisket Burger$22.00
A mixture of ground beef and smoked brisket served on a pretzel bun and topped with crispy onion strings and bbq sauce. Burger must be cooked at least medium due to raw beef and brisket mixture.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla$17.95
slow roasted smoked brisket, diced mix of jalapeños, red onion and pickles, cheddar, monterrey jack, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce 
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Item pic

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TASTE BRISKET & GRAVY$8.00
a half buttermilk biscuit with house-smoked brisket gravy
BRISKET & GRAVY$15.95
house-smoked brisket gravy on our buttermilk biscuit topped with two sunny side up eggs
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bubbie Braised Brisket by the Pound$32.00
PLEASE ORDER 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE. AVAILABLE THE WEEKENDS OF APRIL 15-17 and 22-24 ONLY.
Our Bubbie's secret braised brisket recipe, served to you sliced with gravy and reheat instructions to take home. By the whole pound only.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

