Brisket in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve brisket
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Sliced Brisket Dinner
|$36.00
|Brisket Empanadas
|$16.00
Pastry dough filled with brisket and carmelized onion. Served with a side of BBQ aioli.
|Brisket Burger
|$22.00
A mixture of ground beef and smoked brisket served on a pretzel bun and topped with crispy onion strings and bbq sauce. Burger must be cooked at least medium due to raw beef and brisket mixture.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|BBQ Brisket Quesadilla
|$17.95
slow roasted smoked brisket, diced mix of jalapeños, red onion and pickles, cheddar, monterrey jack, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|TASTE BRISKET & GRAVY
|$8.00
a half buttermilk biscuit with house-smoked brisket gravy
|BRISKET & GRAVY
|$15.95
house-smoked brisket gravy on our buttermilk biscuit topped with two sunny side up eggs
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Bubbie Braised Brisket by the Pound
|$32.00
PLEASE ORDER 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE. AVAILABLE THE WEEKENDS OF APRIL 15-17 and 22-24 ONLY.
Our Bubbie's secret braised brisket recipe, served to you sliced with gravy and reheat instructions to take home. By the whole pound only.