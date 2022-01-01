Buffalo chicken wraps in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Tomato Herb Tortilla
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Houndstooth Saloon image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad in a wrap with your choice of side.
More about Houndstooth Saloon

