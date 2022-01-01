Buffalo chicken wraps in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Tomato Herb Tortilla
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.