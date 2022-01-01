Burritos in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Burritobee Baja Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tex-Fajitas Burrito$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Jack-cheddar cheese, grilled fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo and serrano aioli sauce.
Bumblebee Burrito$8.99
Choice of protein with Jack-cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Mexicano Burrito$8.49
Refried pinto beans, cilantro lime rice, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, lettuce & salsa fresca.
More about Burritobee Baja Grill
Breakfast Burrito image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Azteca de Oro Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
The Works Burrito$8.49
Refried pinto beans, cilantro lime rice, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, lettuce & salsa fresca.
Azteca de Oro Burrito$8.99
Choice of protein with Jack-cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
**Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

