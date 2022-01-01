Burritos in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve burritos
Burritobee Baja Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Tex-Fajitas Burrito
|$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Jack-cheddar cheese, grilled fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo and serrano aioli sauce.
|Bumblebee Burrito
|$8.99
Choice of protein with Jack-cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Mexicano Burrito
|$8.49
Refried pinto beans, cilantro lime rice, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, lettuce & salsa fresca.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.05
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|The Works Burrito
|$8.49
Refried pinto beans, cilantro lime rice, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, lettuce & salsa fresca.
|Azteca de Oro Burrito
|$8.99
Choice of protein with Jack-cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.