Cake in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve cake

Cinnamon Sugar Cake image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Sugar Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
Chocolate Sprinkled Cake$3.25
Cinnamon Sugar Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Carrot Cake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crosby's Kitchen

3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
pecans, classic cream cheese frosting
Bacon Potato Cakes$4.00
More about Crosby's Kitchen
Item pic

 

mfk. Restaurant

432 W Diversey Parkway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basque Cake$10.00
Rum & butter cake, pastry cream folded in, and an almond crust. It's the most delightful coffee cake we've ever had.
More about mfk. Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Burritos

Waffles

Short Ribs

French Fries

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Chocolate Brownies

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston