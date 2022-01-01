Cake in Lakeview
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Cinnamon Sugar Cake
|$2.25
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
|Chocolate Sprinkled Cake
|$3.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crosby's Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
pecans, classic cream cheese frosting
|Bacon Potato Cakes
|$4.00
mfk. Restaurant
432 W Diversey Parkway, Chicago
|Basque Cake
|$10.00
Rum & butter cake, pastry cream folded in, and an almond crust. It's the most delightful coffee cake we've ever had.