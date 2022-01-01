Caprese salad in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Renaldi's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Renaldi's Pizza
2827 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Caprese salad
|$13.25
fresh mozzarella slices with sliced tomatoes topped with fresh basil served with mix greens and toast points
More about Pizzeria Serio
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
sliced roma tomatoes bedded with fresh mozzarella and
basil, then drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic
reduction