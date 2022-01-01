Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Carrot Cake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crosby's Kitchen

3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
pecans, classic cream cheese frosting
More about Crosby's Kitchen
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Skillet$10.00
Green Apple, Carrot, Coconut, Pineapple, Golden Raisins, Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Farm Bar
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
6" Carrot Cake$45.00
A classic, decadent Carrot Cake.
Made from scratch with freshly-grated carrots, pineapple and walnuts, layered with rich cream cheese frosting and apricot preserves.
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

