Carrot cake in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
More about Crosby's Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crosby's Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
pecans, classic cream cheese frosting
More about Farm Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Skillet
|$10.00
Green Apple, Carrot, Coconut, Pineapple, Golden Raisins, Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|6" Carrot Cake
|$45.00
A classic, decadent Carrot Cake.
Made from scratch with freshly-grated carrots, pineapple and walnuts, layered with rich cream cheese frosting and apricot preserves.