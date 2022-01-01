Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve cheesecake

Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oreo Cheesecake$11.00
"First Slice Pie Cafe"
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE$6.00
More about The Butcher's Tap
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ube Overload Cheesecake-cake
An ube lovers dream! Two layers of our famous purple velvet cake with a creamy layer of ube cheesecake in between.
Death By Chocolate Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cheesecake, Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse, Belgian Chocolate Shavings
Carrot/Southern Gent Cheesecake-cake
Our popular Southern Gent cake with a layer of our special recipe cheesecake in the middle.
More about Jennivees Bakery
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
6" Vanilla Cheesecake$16.00
8" Vanilla Cheesecake$24.00
Individual Cheesecake$5.50
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
cheesecake$5.95
plain,strawberry and cappuccino
More about Renaldi's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Avocado Salad

Garlic Bread

Italian Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Tiramisu

Muffins

French Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston