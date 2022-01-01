Cheesecake in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve cheesecake
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$11.00
"First Slice Pie Cafe"
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Ube Overload Cheesecake-cake
An ube lovers dream! Two layers of our famous purple velvet cake with a creamy layer of ube cheesecake in between.
|Death By Chocolate Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cheesecake, Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse, Belgian Chocolate Shavings
|Carrot/Southern Gent Cheesecake-cake
Our popular Southern Gent cake with a layer of our special recipe cheesecake in the middle.
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|6" Vanilla Cheesecake
|$16.00
|8" Vanilla Cheesecake
|$24.00
|Individual Cheesecake
|$5.50