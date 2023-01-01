Chicken fried steaks in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Zam Zam Middle Eastern Grill
3461 N Clark St, Chicago
|Sandstorm Laffa ( Steak Shawarma - Chicken Shawarma - Falafel )
|$10.99
Laffa Bread Topped with Chicken and beef Shawarma, Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Red Cabbage, Pickle and White Garlic Sauce.