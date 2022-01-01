Chicken sandwiches in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Jicama Slaw Toasted Roll
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Merkle's Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Merkle's Bar & Grill

3516 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Merkle's Bar & Grill
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Helen's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
More about The Butcher's Tap
Schubas Tavern | Tied House image

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale and Farro Salad$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Broccolini Cheddar Melt$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
Nashville Kickin' Country Chicken Sandwich 🌶️🌶️ image

 

Crispy Chicks

3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Kickin' Country Chicken Sandwich 🌶️🌶️$10.00
fried chicken breast tossed in house made Nashville style hot sauce, coleslaw, melted provolone cheese, garlic aioli, pickles, brioche bun. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
The Mother Clucker Chicken Sandwich 🌶️$9.00
secret recipe fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun, attitude. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
Korean Chicken Sandwich 🌶️$10.00
Fried chicken dipped in korean hot sauce, top with spicy kimchi slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
More about Crispy Chicks
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken breast, sriracha bourbon sauce, coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun
More about Hutch American Bistro
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Cheddar Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Special Pickle Sauce, Butter Bun, Served with Kettle Chips
More about Farm Bar
Chicken Fried Sandwich image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Sandwich$14.00
Topped with Southern slaw on brioche bun and your choice of side.
More about Houndstooth Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Cake

Fajitas

Curry Chicken

Fish And Chips

Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Pudding

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston