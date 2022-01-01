Chicken sandwiches in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Roscoe's Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Jicama Slaw Toasted Roll
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
More about Merkle's Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Merkle's Bar & Grill
3516 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Helen's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
More about The Butcher's Tap
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Kale and Farro Salad
|$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Broccolini Cheddar Melt
|$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
More about Crispy Chicks
Crispy Chicks
3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Nashville Kickin' Country Chicken Sandwich 🌶️🌶️
|$10.00
fried chicken breast tossed in house made Nashville style hot sauce, coleslaw, melted provolone cheese, garlic aioli, pickles, brioche bun. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
|The Mother Clucker Chicken Sandwich 🌶️
|$9.00
secret recipe fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun, attitude. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
|Korean Chicken Sandwich 🌶️
|$10.00
Fried chicken dipped in korean hot sauce, top with spicy kimchi slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun. sandwiches are à la carte, sides are additional.
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
More about Hutch American Bistro
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy chicken breast, sriracha bourbon sauce, coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun
More about Farm Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Cheddar Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Special Pickle Sauce, Butter Bun, Served with Kettle Chips