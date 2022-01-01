Chicken tenders in Lakeview
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
Includes white bread, dill pickles and your choice of sauce.
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders and perfectly seasoned Fries with your choice of Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or Bleu Cheese.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
3474 N Clark St, Chicago
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
Includes three jumbo chicken tenders, white bread, dill pickles and your choice of sauce.
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL
|$19.99
Includes three jumbo tenders, white bread, dill pickles, your choice of sauce and two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Merkle's Bar & Grill
3516 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.00
hand dredged in house specialty spice blend and fried to crispy, juicy perfection.
served w/ french fries and choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch, sriracha aioli or green ranch
Crispy Chicks
3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|3 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
3 piece lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
|3 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders 🌶️
|$10.00
3 piece boneless secret recipe fried chicken tenders brushed with homemade Nashville hot sauce blend (spicy), comes with Texas Toast and your choice of dipping sauce
|6 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders
|$18.00
6 piece lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Chicken Tenders with your choice of BBQ, Guava BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Ranch