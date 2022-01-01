Chicken tenders in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants that serve chicken tenders

JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
Includes white bread, dill pickles and your choice of sauce.
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES$13.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders and perfectly seasoned Fries with your choice of Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or Bleu Cheese.
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

3474 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1297 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
Includes three jumbo chicken tenders, white bread, dill pickles and your choice of sauce.
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL$19.99
Includes three jumbo tenders, white bread, dill pickles, your choice of sauce and two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
Chicken Tenders image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
Merkle's Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Merkle's Bar & Grill

3516 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
hand dredged in house specialty spice blend and fried to crispy, juicy perfection.
served w/ french fries and choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch, sriracha aioli or green ranch
3 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders image

 

Crispy Chicks

3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders$9.00
3 piece lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
3 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders 🌶️$10.00
3 piece boneless secret recipe fried chicken tenders brushed with homemade Nashville hot sauce blend (spicy), comes with Texas Toast and your choice of dipping sauce
6 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders$18.00
6 piece lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken Tenders with your choice of BBQ, Guava BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Chicken Tenders image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Served with your choice of sauce and fries.
