Chocolate bars in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve chocolate bars

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Glazed Buttermilk Bar$3.25
Buttercream Filled
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sleep Walk Chocolate Bar "Cafe"$6.50
A blend of cacaos from Southern Mexico, roasted and handmade in Chicago.
darkmattercoffee.com , larifa.mx , sleepwalkchocolateria.com
Sleep Walk Chocolate Bar "Barra de La Casa"$6.50
A blend of cacaos from Southern Mexico, roasted and handmade in Chicago.
darkmattercoffee.com , larifa.mx , sleepwalkchocolateria.com
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Glazed Buttermilk Bar$3.25
Buttercream Filled
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark

