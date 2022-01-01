Chopped salad in Lakeview

Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
Chopped Salad$17.00
Romaine, egg, American bacon, rotisserie chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese. whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO$8.95
romaine, poached chicken, tomato, bacon, radish, cucumber, roasted root veges, feta & parmesan crisps with our buttermilk herb dressing GF
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
Chopped Salad$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
Chopped Salad$13.00
artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onion, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano (gf)
More about Coda di Volpe

