Chopped salad in Lakeview

Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Romaine, egg, American bacon, rotisserie chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese. whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO
|$8.95
romaine, poached chicken, tomato, bacon, radish, cucumber, roasted root veges, feta & parmesan crisps with our buttermilk herb dressing GF
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00