Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.99
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls - Large$6.50
Deep Fried Cinnamon Rolls topped with Cinnamon and Sugar and served with housemade icing. 6 per order
Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls - Small$4.00
Deep Fried Cinnamon Rolls topped with Cinnamon and Sugar and served with housemade icing. 3 per order
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$8.00
Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Farm Bar
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Mindy's Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Panna Cotta

Caesar Salad

Tomato Soup

Prosciutto

Vanilla Cake

Carne Asada

Crispy Chicken

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston