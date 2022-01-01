Cinnamon rolls in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.99
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls - Large
|$6.50
Deep Fried Cinnamon Rolls topped with Cinnamon and Sugar and served with housemade icing. 6 per order
|Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls - Small
|$4.00
Deep Fried Cinnamon Rolls topped with Cinnamon and Sugar and served with housemade icing. 3 per order
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Cinnamon Roll
|$8.00
Cream Cheese Frosting