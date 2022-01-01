Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Lakeview
/
Chicago
/
Lakeview
/
Clams
Lakeview restaurants that serve clams
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.4
(7863 reviews)
Clam Chowder (Quart)
$18.00
New England style, celery, potato, thyme
More about DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
Pescadero - Lakeview
1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder Bowl
$13.00
More about Pescadero - Lakeview
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Apple Fritters
Chicken Wraps
Fish And Chips
Mussels
Mango Smoothies
Lox
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Lakeview to explore
Wicker Park
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Bucktown
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
River East
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
University Village
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 3.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(629 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1854 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston