Clams in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve clams

DMK Burger Bar image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DMK Burger Bar - Chicago

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (7863 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder (Quart)$18.00
New England style, celery, potato, thyme
More about DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
Restaurant banner

 

Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder Bowl$13.00
More about Pescadero - Lakeview

