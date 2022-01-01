Cobb salad in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve cobb salad
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Fresh romaine hearts topped with smoked turkey, beef "bacon," hard-cooked egg, diced tomato, garlicky croutons, avocado and red wine vinaigrette.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced egg, and avocado
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Classic mix of roasted chicken, house rosemary bacon, cracked eggs, tomato, red onion & blue cheese on mixed greens with house ranch dressing