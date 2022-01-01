Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$18.00
Fresh romaine hearts topped with smoked turkey, beef "bacon," hard-cooked egg, diced tomato, garlicky croutons, avocado and red wine vinaigrette.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$15.95
chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced egg, and avocado
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.99
Classic mix of roasted chicken, house rosemary bacon, cracked eggs, tomato, red onion & blue cheese on mixed greens with house ranch dressing
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch.
More about Happy Camper

