Cookies in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve cookies
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|To Go Cookie
|$4.00
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|SUGAR COOKIES 3 PACK
|$4.95
|VEGAN GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE
|$3.50
our favorite cookie! oh, and BTW it is vegan and gluten free :)
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Jumbo Black & White Cookie
|$3.75
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Cookies & Cream
|Cookies and Cream Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Chocolate Cake, Oreo Mouse
|Cookies and Cream Cheesecake
A generous layer of our decadent, rich and creamy cheesecake.
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Oreo Cookie Cakes
|$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Skillet Cookie
|$9.00
fresh baked chocolate chip goodness
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Cookie Dough Tub
|$6.00
Eggless cookie dough rolled in Oreo crumbles & sprinkles.
|Cookie Dough Bite
|$2.50
eggless cookie dough in oreo crumbles & sprinkles
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Cookies & Cream SHAKE
|$7.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
|Cookies & Cream MALT
|$7.00
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Mini Cookie
|$1.50
just a lil guy
|Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.25
like the best banana-chocolate chip muffin you ever tried
|Huge Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
we make these daily and their gooey in the middle, crispy on the edges