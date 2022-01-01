Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve cookies

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
To Go Cookie$4.00
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Southport Grocery & Cafe image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUGAR COOKIES 3 PACK$4.95
VEGAN GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE$3.50
our favorite cookie! oh, and BTW it is vegan and gluten free :)
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Black & White Cookie$3.75
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies & Cream
Cookies and Cream Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Chocolate Cake, Oreo Mouse
Cookies and Cream Cheesecake
A generous layer of our decadent, rich and creamy cheesecake.
More about Jennivees Bakery
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Oreo Cookie Cakes$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skillet Cookie$9.00
fresh baked chocolate chip goodness
More about Ceres' Table
Crushed Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Crushed Pizzeria

1607 W. Montrose, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Crushed Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie Dough Tub$6.00
Eggless cookie dough rolled in Oreo crumbles & sprinkles.
Cookie Dough Bite$2.50
eggless cookie dough in oreo crumbles & sprinkles
More about Happy Camper
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies & Cream SHAKE$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Cookies & Cream MALT$7.00
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Cookie$1.50
just a lil guy
Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
like the best banana-chocolate chip muffin you ever tried
Huge Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
we make these daily and their gooey in the middle, crispy on the edges
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cashew Cookies$3.00
Sugar Cookie$1.50
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwiches

French Fries

Chicken Curry

Fritters

Lobsters

Cheese Fries

Pudding

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston