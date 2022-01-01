Crepes in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve crepes
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Berry Bliss Crepes
|$14.00
Airy crepes filled with a vanilla lemon cream cheese, topped granola and sautéed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries & blackberries)
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Nutella Banana Crepes
|$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
|**Crepes
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
|**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes
|$11.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce