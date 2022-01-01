Crispy chicken in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve crispy chicken

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Flour Tortilla
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Cheddar Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Special Pickle Sauce, Butter Bun, Served with Kettle Chips
More about Farm Bar
George Street Pub image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George Street Pub

2858 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.95
More about George Street Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Chopped Salad

Burritos

Waffles

Apple Fritters

Avocado Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston