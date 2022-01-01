Crispy chicken in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Flour Tortilla
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Cheddar Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Special Pickle Sauce, Butter Bun, Served with Kettle Chips