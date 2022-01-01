Croissants in
Lakeview restaurants that serve croissants
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(1178 reviews)
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$4.50
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce.
Add a side salad $4
Croissant
$3.50
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
