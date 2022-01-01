Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VANILLA GLUTEN FREE CUPCAKE$4.00
gluten free vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream
SOLO CUPCAKE PANCAKES$5.50
a single panckae of our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle;
with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF
VANILLA CUPCAKE$3.75
our customer's favorite - vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream!
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black & White Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, chocolate sprinkles
Hazelnut Bomb Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Chocolate cake, Nutella mousse, chocolate ganache, crushed hazelnuts
Choco Razz Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Chocolate cake, raspberry preserve filling, raspberry mousse, chocolate shavings
More about Jennivees Bakery

