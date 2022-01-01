Cupcakes in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|VANILLA GLUTEN FREE CUPCAKE
|$4.00
gluten free vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream
|SOLO CUPCAKE PANCAKES
|$5.50
a single panckae of our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle;
with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF
|VANILLA CUPCAKE
|$3.75
our customer's favorite - vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream!
More about Jennivees Bakery
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Black & White Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, chocolate sprinkles
|Hazelnut Bomb Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Chocolate cake, Nutella mousse, chocolate ganache, crushed hazelnuts
|Choco Razz Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Chocolate cake, raspberry preserve filling, raspberry mousse, chocolate shavings