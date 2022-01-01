Enchiladas in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with fajita veggies, melted cheese and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
|Pollo Enchiladas
|$13.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with chipotle marinated chicken and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.