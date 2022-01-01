Enchiladas in Lakeview

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Enchiladas$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with fajita veggies, melted cheese and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Pollo Enchiladas$13.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with chipotle marinated chicken and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill

