Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos Combo$11.99
Choice of soft corn or flour tortillas with beer-battered or grilled tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces, served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
Baja Fish Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
battered cod, slaw, sriracha aioli, rice & black beans, salsa verde
add avocado +$2
More about Hutch American Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Fish Tacos$20.00
Wood Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brocolli Green Apple Slaw, Avocado Creme Fraiche
More about Pescadero - Lakeview

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Patty Melts

Green Beans

Brisket

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Meatball Subs

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston