Fish tacos in Lakeview

BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Baja Fish Tacos Combo
|$11.99
Choice of soft corn or flour tortillas with beer-battered or grilled tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces, served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
|Baja Fish Taco - a la carte
|$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
battered cod, slaw, sriracha aioli, rice & black beans, salsa verde
add avocado +$2