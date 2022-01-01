Fried chicken sandwiches in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
More about The Butcher's Tap
Item pic

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Cheddar Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Special Pickle Sauce, Butter Bun, Served with Kettle Chips
More about Farm Bar
Chicken Fried Sandwich image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Sandwich$14.00
Topped with Southern slaw on brioche bun and your choice of side.
More about Houndstooth Saloon

