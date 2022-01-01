Fried chicken sandwiches in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Cheddar Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Special Pickle Sauce, Butter Bun, Served with Kettle Chips