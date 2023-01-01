Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve kale salad

Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale & Brussel Salad$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
GF Kale & Brusels Salad$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper Wrigley

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch.
Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale & Beet Salad$15.00
cabbage, goat cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Romaine & Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan
