Kale salad in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Kale & Brussel Salad
|$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
|GF Kale & Brusels Salad
|$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Happy Camper Wrigley
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper Wrigley
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch.
More about Hutch American Bistro
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Kale & Beet Salad
|$15.00
cabbage, goat cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette