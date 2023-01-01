Lox in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve lox
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Smoked Nova Lox - 1/4lb
|$10.00
|Pastrami-Smoked Lox - 1/4lb
|$11.75
|1/4lb Bourbon-Pepper Lox
|$11.75
More about Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Lox Plate
|$15.00
Delicate Slices of Nova Scotia lox and fresh bagel plated with red onions, capers, scallions, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese
More about Hutch American Bistro
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Lox + Bagel Board
|$17.00
cream cheese, boiled egg, capers, tomato, red onion
More about Chicago Bagel Authority - Belmont
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority - Belmont
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Lox Cream Cheese Bagel
|$5.50
Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious. This is premade and contents cannot be changed. We only steam, not toast! *This cream cheese spread is already mixed and CANNOT be changed!