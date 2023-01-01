Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Nova Lox - 1/4lb$10.00
Pastrami-Smoked Lox - 1/4lb$11.75
1/4lb Bourbon-Pepper Lox$11.75
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Lox Plate$15.00
Delicate Slices of Nova Scotia lox and fresh bagel plated with red onions, capers, scallions, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese
More about Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox + Bagel Board$17.00
cream cheese, boiled egg, capers, tomato, red onion
More about Hutch American Bistro
Item pic

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority - Belmont

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Cream Cheese Bagel$5.50
Our new homemade deluxe lox spread - loaded with lox, capers, chives & dill. Delicious. This is premade and contents cannot be changed. We only steam, not toast! *This cream cheese spread is already mixed and CANNOT be changed!
More about Chicago Bagel Authority - Belmont

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Red Velvet Cake

French Toast

Chopped Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Cake

Coleslaw

Quesadillas

Banana Pudding

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston