Mediterranean salad in Lakeview

More about Milt's BBQ
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's BBQ
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, diced tomato, pepitas, orange peel, and torn mint. Served with pomegranate vinaigrette.
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Mediterranean Chickpea Salad
|$4.00
chickpea salad with red peppers, mint, lemon, cumin, parsley