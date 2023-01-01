Milkshakes in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Pistachio Milkshake
|$6.05
Pistachio Flavoring, White Mocha, Green Coloring, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream Topped with Mini Donut
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Pistachio Milkshake
|$6.05
Pistachio Flavoring, White Mocha, Green Coloring, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream Topped with Mini Donut