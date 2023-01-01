Milkshakes in Lakeview

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Milkshake$6.05
Pistachio Flavoring, White Mocha, Green Coloring, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream Topped with Mini Donut
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Milkshake$6.05
Pistachio Flavoring, White Mocha, Green Coloring, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream Topped with Mini Donut
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Milkshake$6.00
Kid's Milkshake$3.25
Kids Milkshake$3.25
More about Hutch American Bistro

