Pastries in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve pastries
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Chocolate Pastry Twist
|$3.95
A butter croissant twist mixed with vanilla custard, and chocolate chips baked to perfection
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chocolate Pastry Twist
|$3.95
A butter croissant twist mixed with vanilla custard, and chocolate chips baked to perfection