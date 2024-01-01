Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pastry Twist$3.95
A butter croissant twist mixed with vanilla custard, and chocolate chips baked to perfection
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pastry Twist$3.95
A butter croissant twist mixed with vanilla custard, and chocolate chips baked to perfection
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 13 - Stan's Donuts Clark
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe image

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Open Pastry$0.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Pancakes

Mediterranean Salad

Chili

Italian Salad

Tarts

Arugula Salad

Risotto

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

River East

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (237 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2412 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (372 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston