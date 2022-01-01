Pies in Lakeview

Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve pies

Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$17.75
Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatos, parmesan cheese crust
Chicken Pot Pie$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Chicken Pot Pie image

SALADS

Wicked & Sweet

3404 North Halsted Street, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, pea stewed in our famous ten-hour slow cooked chicken stock. Served with mixed green salad (tomato, celery, cucumber, chia seeds) or substitute Caesar salad.
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Individual sized Florida style key lime pie with a graham cracker cookie crust. Served with a side of whipped cream.
More about Wicked & Sweet

