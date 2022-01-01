Pies in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve pies
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.75
Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatos, parmesan cheese crust
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
SALADS
Wicked & Sweet
3404 North Halsted Street, Chicago
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.00
Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, pea stewed in our famous ten-hour slow cooked chicken stock. Served with mixed green salad (tomato, celery, cucumber, chia seeds) or substitute Caesar salad.
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Individual sized Florida style key lime pie with a graham cracker cookie crust. Served with a side of whipped cream.