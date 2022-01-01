Quesadillas in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$15.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Red Pepper, Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Fajitas Quesadilla image

 

Burritobee Baja Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Quesadilla$7.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and fajita veggies. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about Burritobee Baja Grill
Azteca Quesadilla image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Azteca Quesadilla$7.49
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Tuco & Blondie image

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Quesadilla$6.00
More about Tuco & Blondie

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Burritos

Pretzels

Carne Asada

Chocolate Brownies

Curry

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston