Quesadillas in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve quesadillas
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Smoked Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Red Pepper, Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
Burritobee Baja Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Fajitas Quesadilla
|$7.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and fajita veggies. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Azteca Quesadilla
|$7.49
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.