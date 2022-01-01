Tacos in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve tacos
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte)
|$5.95
marinated shrimp, red cabbage, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
|Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)
|$5.95
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
|Taco Trio Dinner ·
|$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
|Taco Dinner
|$10.49
Three Mexican style (cilantro & onions) or American style (lettuce, tomatoes & cheese) tacos served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
|Baja Fish Taco - a la carte
|$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
More about Tuco & Blondie
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Tuco Taco Salad
|$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
|Kid Mini Tacos
|$6.00
More about BIG & little's
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
|Raw Ahi Tuna Taco
|$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame Seeds
More about Big Star Wrigleyville
TACOS
Big Star Wrigleyville
3638 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Taco de Camerones Fritos
|$5.50
fried shrimp, corn salsa, avocado crema,
cilantro
|Taco al Pastor
|$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
|The Walking Taco
|$4.00
corn chips, spicy pinto bean dip, cholula salsa, crema, queso chihuahua, onion and cilantro.Contains: dairy, alcohol, gluten