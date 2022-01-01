Tacos in Lakeview

Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte) image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte)$5.95
marinated shrimp, red cabbage, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)$5.95
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
Taco Trio Dinner ·$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
Taco Salad image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
Taco Dinner$10.49
Three Mexican style (cilantro & onions) or American style (lettuce, tomatoes & cheese) tacos served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Baja Fish Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Item pic

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuco Taco Salad$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
Kid Mini Tacos$6.00
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
Raw Ahi Tuna Taco$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame Seeds
Taco de Camerones Fritos image

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco de Camerones Fritos$5.50
fried shrimp, corn salsa, avocado crema,
cilantro
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
The Walking Taco$4.00
corn chips, spicy pinto bean dip, cholula salsa, crema, queso chihuahua, onion and cilantro.Contains: dairy, alcohol, gluten
Tatas Taco image

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Tuesday Al Pastor$3.00
Tatas Taco$5.00
Blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage & chili aioli
