Lincoln Park restaurants you'll love

Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Fried Potatoes, Brava Sauce, Aioli
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Fried Potato, Brava Sauce, Aioli
|Spanish Chorizo
|$15.00
Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Squash Blossom, Avocado
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
2121 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Mediterranean Bread
|$11.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
|The Half-Pounder
|$15.75
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
|Chef's Salad (Regular)
|$14.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Chirish Burger
|$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
|Pub Chicken Wings 8
|$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Pub Chicken Wings 15
|$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Chicken Avocado Club
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
|Reuben
|$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|PISTACHIO Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
|Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot
|$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
|ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|G Burger
|$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
|Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)
|$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|SAKE NIGIRI
|$9.00
Scottish salmon. 2 pieces per order.
|HIRAME NIGIRI
|$9.00
Fluke. 2 pieces per order.
|EDAMAME
|$5.00
Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|14" Jr Cheese
|$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
|14" Boyler Room
|$22.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
|Sheffield Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$4.75
Classic perfection
|S'mores MINI Long John
|$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
|Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Masala Roll
|$6.50
Chicken pieces that are rubbed with our special spice blend and then seared before wrapping in a paratha (Indian flatbread) with onions and cilantro. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces though we strongly recommend the "Hot Sauce".
|Chili Chicken Roll
|$6.50
Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
|Bowl
|$9.99
A Gluten-free offering of deconstructed rolls over a bed of coriander rice
Pegasus Protein Juice Bar
1863 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Acai Muscle Bowl
|$12.50
acai, blueberries, blackberries, banana, pegasus protein (strawberry, peanut butter, plant-based protein powder), coconut milk, topped with banana, fresh berries, coconut, chia seeds, granola, cacao nibs, peanut butter drizzle
|LP Glow
|$7.00
strawberry, raspberry, banana, peach, coconut water
|Santorini Sunrise
|$6.50
mango, raspberry, apple
Herb & Alchemy
1165 W Diversey, Chicago
|Cardamom Freddo
|$5.25
Cardamom-infused espresso with maple syrup and foamed milk of choice (12 oz)
|Cinnamon Licorice
Our House blend infused with organic whole herb cinnamon and licorice root
|Rosemary Infused
Our House blend, infused with organic whole herb rosemary.
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Ceasar Salad
|$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
|Rigatoni
|$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Garden Rolls
|$5.99
Rice noodle, soy chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, bean sprouts and fresh basil, wrapped with rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce. Served 2 pcs. Gluten free available upon request.
|Pad See-Ew
|$15.50
Stir fried flat noodles and broccoli with sweet soy sauce. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
|Sweet Chili Gyoza
|$7.95
Deep fried veggie dumplings topped with sweet chili sauce and cilantro. Served 6 pcs.
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Moi
2100 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Beef Bourguignon
|$34.00
pinot noir braised short ribs, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables
|Frites
|$7.00
French fries
|Coq au Vin
|$29.00
red wine braised chicken, peas, carrots, mushrooms, linguine
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, served with your choice of sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh served on a potato bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$8.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Takito Street
2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Guacamole, Traditional
|$8.95
Ripe avocado, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, arugula, lime (no onion in our pico de gallo); this is incredibly refreshing
|Chips
|$2.00
Chips! Chips! Chips!
|Chicken Tinga
Our housemade Tinga (lightly spicy tomato sauce); with our Mexican Tzatzki with our handmade corn tortilla
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McGee's Tavern & Grille
950 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Signature Burger
|$14.00
|McGee's Bone-In Wings
|$12.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Strips
|$9.95
fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
|Thin & Crispy - Large 14"
|$19.30
serves 3-4
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1008 W Armitage, Chicago
|Budlong Biscuit
|$5.00
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
|Fries
|$4.00
Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$13.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Hops & Curds
2470 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
|Salmon Pita BLT
|$17.00
pan seared salmon | warm pita | garlic aioli | red onion | shaved lettuce | cherry tomatoes | burnt ends | smoked serrano hot sauce
|OG Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Cheddar, swiss, gouda, fresh curds, country white loaf served with herb fries
|H&C Burger
|$18.00
Grilled beef patty, onion jam, gouda, arugula, bernaise sauce, toasted brioche bun
Za Bunker
1909 N Lincoln Ave #1, Chicago
|14" Build Your Own
|$16.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
|Garlic Parmesan Wings
|$15.00
1/2 LB Baked Wings (Served w/ celery, carrots, ranch, bleu cheese)
|16" Build Your Own
|$20.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Truffle Burrata
|$25.00
|Cala-Tella
|$24.00
|Prosciutto & Arugula
|$24.00
Beacon Doughnuts
810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley, Chicago
|French Toast Brioche
|$3.50
Vanilla-infused brioche stuffed with maple custard, iced with maple fondant and a dash of cinnamon.
|Chocolate Glazed Brioche
|$3.25
Chocolate-glazed 24-hr vegan brioche ring
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$3.60
Vegan brioche shell filled with cookie dough and topped with vanilla icing and cookie crumbles.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tripoli Tap
1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|House Garden
|$7.00
|New England Clam Chowder
SEAFOOD • FONDUE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Geja's Cafe
340 W. Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Family Meal w/ Cabernet
|$60.00
1 Quart of Cheese Fondue,
1 Quart of Chocolate Fondue,
Dippers for 4 for Both,
1 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.
Mesa Urbana
1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago
|Salmon Al Carbon
|$30.00
Grilled salmon, mango, papaya, avocado creme puree
|Queso Fundido
|$16.00
Pan-seared shrimp, muenster cheese, tomato, poblano peppers, avocado
|Guacamole
|$16.00
Cucumbers, celery, watermelon radishes, yellow beets
