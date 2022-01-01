Lincoln Park restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lincoln Park restaurants

Bocadillo Market image

 

Bocadillo Market

2342 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Fried Potatoes, Brava Sauce, Aioli
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Fried Potato, Brava Sauce, Aioli
Spanish Chorizo$15.00
Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Squash Blossom, Avocado
More about Bocadillo Market
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co image

 

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

2121 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Bread$11.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
The Half-Pounder$15.75
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
Chef's Salad (Regular)$14.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
More about Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chirish Burger$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
Pub Chicken Wings 8$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pub Chicken Wings 15$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Avocado Club$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
Reuben$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
More about Frances' Brunchery
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PISTACHIO Old Fashioned$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
More about Firecakes
Gemini image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
G Burger$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
Southern Fried Chicken$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
More about Gemini
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Juno image

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAKE NIGIRI$9.00
Scottish salmon. 2 pieces per order.
HIRAME NIGIRI$9.00
Fluke. 2 pieces per order.
EDAMAME$5.00
Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.
More about Juno
Homeslice Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Jr Cheese$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
14" Boyler Room$22.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Sheffield Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles
More about Homeslice Pizza
Kaathis image

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Masala Roll$6.50
Chicken pieces that are rubbed with our special spice blend and then seared before wrapping in a paratha (Indian flatbread) with onions and cilantro. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces though we strongly recommend the "Hot Sauce".
Chili Chicken Roll$6.50
Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Bowl$9.99
A Gluten-free offering of deconstructed rolls over a bed of coriander rice
More about Kaathis
Pegasus Protein Juice Bar image

 

Pegasus Protein Juice Bar

1863 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Muscle Bowl$12.50
acai, blueberries, blackberries, banana, pegasus protein (strawberry, peanut butter, plant-based protein powder), coconut milk, topped with banana, fresh berries, coconut, chia seeds, granola, cacao nibs, peanut butter drizzle
LP Glow$7.00
strawberry, raspberry, banana, peach, coconut water
Santorini Sunrise$6.50
mango, raspberry, apple
More about Pegasus Protein Juice Bar
Herb & Alchemy image

 

Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cardamom Freddo$5.25
Cardamom-infused espresso with maple syrup and foamed milk of choice (12 oz)
Cinnamon Licorice
Our House blend infused with organic whole herb cinnamon and licorice root
Rosemary Infused
Our House blend, infused with organic whole herb rosemary.
More about Herb & Alchemy
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
Rigatoni$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Rolls$5.99
Rice noodle, soy chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, bean sprouts and fresh basil, wrapped with rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce. Served 2 pcs. Gluten free available upon request.
Pad See-Ew$15.50
Stir fried flat noodles and broccoli with sweet soy sauce. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
Sweet Chili Gyoza$7.95
Deep fried veggie dumplings topped with sweet chili sauce and cilantro. Served 6 pcs.
More about Vegan Plate
Chez Moi image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Moi

2100 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3457 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Bourguignon$34.00
pinot noir braised short ribs, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables
Frites$7.00
French fries
Coq au Vin$29.00
red wine braised chicken, peas, carrots, mushrooms, linguine
More about Chez Moi
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh served on a potato bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce.
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Takito Street image

 

Takito Street

2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole, Traditional$8.95
Ripe avocado, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, arugula, lime (no onion in our pico de gallo); this is incredibly refreshing
Chips$2.00
Chips! Chips! Chips!
Chicken Tinga
Our housemade Tinga (lightly spicy tomato sauce); with our Mexican Tzatzki with our handmade corn tortilla
More about Takito Street
McGee's Tavern & Grille image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGee's Tavern & Grille

950 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Signature Burger$14.00
McGee's Bone-In Wings$12.50
More about McGee's Tavern & Grille
Pizza Capri image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Strips$9.95
fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
Thin & Crispy - Large 14"$19.30
serves 3-4
More about Pizza Capri
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1008 W Armitage, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2755 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Budlong Biscuit$5.00
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
Fries$4.00
Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries
Mixed Greens Salad$13.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Hops & Curds image

FRENCH FRIES

Hops & Curds

2470 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Avg 5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Pita BLT$17.00
pan seared salmon | warm pita | garlic aioli | red onion | shaved lettuce | cherry tomatoes | burnt ends | smoked serrano hot sauce
OG Grilled Cheese$11.00
Cheddar, swiss, gouda, fresh curds, country white loaf served with herb fries
H&C Burger$18.00
Grilled beef patty, onion jam, gouda, arugula, bernaise sauce, toasted brioche bun
More about Hops & Curds
Za Bunker image

 

Za Bunker

1909 N Lincoln Ave #1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$16.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
Garlic Parmesan Wings$15.00
1/2 LB Baked Wings (Served w/ celery, carrots, ranch, bleu cheese)
16" Build Your Own$20.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
More about Za Bunker
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1727 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Burrata$25.00
Cala-Tella$24.00
Prosciutto & Arugula$24.00
More about La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
Beacon Doughnuts image

 

Beacon Doughnuts

810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast Brioche$3.50
Vanilla-infused brioche stuffed with maple custard, iced with maple fondant and a dash of cinnamon.
Chocolate Glazed Brioche$3.25
Chocolate-glazed 24-hr vegan brioche ring
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$3.60
Vegan brioche shell filled with cookie dough and topped with vanilla icing and cookie crumbles.
More about Beacon Doughnuts
Tripoli Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tripoli Tap

1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Garden$7.00
New England Clam Chowder
More about Tripoli Tap
Geja's Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FONDUE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Geja's Cafe

340 W. Armitage, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (7243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Meal w/ Cabernet$60.00
1 Quart of Cheese Fondue,
1 Quart of Chocolate Fondue,
Dippers for 4 for Both,
1 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.
More about Geja's Cafe
Riccardo Enoteca image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Riccardo Enoteca

2116 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (352 reviews)
Takeout
More about Riccardo Enoteca
Restaurant banner

 

Mesa Urbana

1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Al Carbon$30.00
Grilled salmon, mango, papaya, avocado creme puree
Queso Fundido$16.00
Pan-seared shrimp, muenster cheese, tomato, poblano peppers, avocado
Guacamole$16.00
Cucumbers, celery, watermelon radishes, yellow beets
More about Mesa Urbana
Restaurant banner

 

King Chicago Indian Cuisine

2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saag paneer$12.99
Veg samosa$3.99
Garlic Naan$3.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine

