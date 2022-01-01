Lincoln Park American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lincoln Park
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chirish Burger
|$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
|Pub Chicken Wings 8
|$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Pub Chicken Wings 15
|$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
More about Gemini
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|G Burger
|$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
|Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)
|$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
|Rigatoni
|$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, served with your choice of sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh served on a potato bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$8.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about McGee's Tavern & Grille
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McGee's Tavern & Grille
950 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Signature Burger
|$14.00
|McGee's Bone-In Wings
|$12.50
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1008 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Budlong Biscuit
|$5.00
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
|Fries
|$4.00
Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$13.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
More about Hops & Curds
FRENCH FRIES
Hops & Curds
2470 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Salmon Pita BLT
|$17.00
pan seared salmon | warm pita | garlic aioli | red onion | shaved lettuce | cherry tomatoes | burnt ends | smoked serrano hot sauce
|OG Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Cheddar, swiss, gouda, fresh curds, country white loaf served with herb fries
|H&C Burger
|$18.00
Grilled beef patty, onion jam, gouda, arugula, bernaise sauce, toasted brioche bun
More about Mesa Urbana
Mesa Urbana
1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago
|Popular items
|Salmon Al Carbon
|$30.00
Grilled salmon, mango, papaya, avocado creme puree
|Queso Fundido
|$16.00
Pan-seared shrimp, muenster cheese, tomato, poblano peppers, avocado
|Guacamole
|$16.00
Cucumbers, celery, watermelon radishes, yellow beets