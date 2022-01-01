Lincoln Park American restaurants you'll love

Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chirish Burger$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
Pub Chicken Wings 8$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pub Chicken Wings 15$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gemini image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
G Burger$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
Southern Fried Chicken$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
More about Gemini
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
Rigatoni$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh served on a potato bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce.
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
McGee's Tavern & Grille image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGee's Tavern & Grille

950 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Signature Burger$14.00
McGee's Bone-In Wings$12.50
More about McGee's Tavern & Grille
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1008 W Armitage, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2755 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Budlong Biscuit$5.00
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
Fries$4.00
Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries
Mixed Greens Salad$13.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Hops & Curds image

FRENCH FRIES

Hops & Curds

2470 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Avg 5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Pita BLT$17.00
pan seared salmon | warm pita | garlic aioli | red onion | shaved lettuce | cherry tomatoes | burnt ends | smoked serrano hot sauce
OG Grilled Cheese$11.00
Cheddar, swiss, gouda, fresh curds, country white loaf served with herb fries
H&C Burger$18.00
Grilled beef patty, onion jam, gouda, arugula, bernaise sauce, toasted brioche bun
More about Hops & Curds
Restaurant banner

 

Mesa Urbana

1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Al Carbon$30.00
Grilled salmon, mango, papaya, avocado creme puree
Queso Fundido$16.00
Pan-seared shrimp, muenster cheese, tomato, poblano peppers, avocado
Guacamole$16.00
Cucumbers, celery, watermelon radishes, yellow beets
More about Mesa Urbana

