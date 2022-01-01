Lincoln Park bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Lincoln Park
More about Firecakes
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|PISTACHIO Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
|Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot
|$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
|ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
More about Firecakes
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$4.75
Classic perfection
|S'mores MINI Long John
|$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
|Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
More about Beacon Doughnuts
Beacon Doughnuts
810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley, Chicago
|Popular items
|French Toast Brioche
|$3.50
Vanilla-infused brioche stuffed with maple custard, iced with maple fondant and a dash of cinnamon.
|Chocolate Glazed Brioche
|$3.25
Chocolate-glazed 24-hr vegan brioche ring
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$3.60
Vegan brioche shell filled with cookie dough and topped with vanilla icing and cookie crumbles.