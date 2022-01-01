Lincoln Park bars & lounges you'll love
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Chirish Burger
|$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
|Pub Chicken Wings 8
|$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Pub Chicken Wings 15
|$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|G Burger
|$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|14" Jr Cheese
|$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
|14" Boyler Room
|$22.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
|Sheffield Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, served with your choice of sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh served on a potato bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce.
|Chicken Nuggets
|$8.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McGee's Tavern & Grille
950 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Signature Burger
|$14.00
|McGee's Bone-In Wings
|$12.50
FRENCH FRIES
Hops & Curds
2470 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
|Salmon Pita BLT
|$17.00
pan seared salmon | warm pita | garlic aioli | red onion | shaved lettuce | cherry tomatoes | burnt ends | smoked serrano hot sauce
|OG Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Cheddar, swiss, gouda, fresh curds, country white loaf served with herb fries
|H&C Burger
|$18.00
Grilled beef patty, onion jam, gouda, arugula, bernaise sauce, toasted brioche bun
Za Bunker
1909 N Lincoln Ave #1, Chicago
|14" Build Your Own
|$16.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
|Garlic Parmesan Wings
|$15.00
1/2 LB Baked Wings (Served w/ celery, carrots, ranch, bleu cheese)
|16" Build Your Own
|$20.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tripoli Tap
1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|House Garden
|$7.00
|New England Clam Chowder
SEAFOOD • FONDUE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Geja's Cafe
340 W. Armitage, Chicago
|Family Meal w/ Cabernet
|$60.00
1 Quart of Cheese Fondue,
1 Quart of Chocolate Fondue,
Dippers for 4 for Both,
1 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.
Mesa Urbana
1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago
|Salmon Al Carbon
|$30.00
Grilled salmon, mango, papaya, avocado creme puree
|Queso Fundido
|$16.00
Pan-seared shrimp, muenster cheese, tomato, poblano peppers, avocado
|Guacamole
|$16.00
Cucumbers, celery, watermelon radishes, yellow beets