Lincoln Park breakfast spots you'll love

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Avocado Club$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
Reuben$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
More about Frances' Brunchery
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PISTACHIO Old Fashioned$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
More about Firecakes
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Squeez Juice Bar Lincoln Park

705 W Belden Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
More about Squeez Juice Bar Lincoln Park

