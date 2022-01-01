Lincoln Park breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lincoln Park
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado Club
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
|Reuben
|$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|PISTACHIO Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
|Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot
|$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
|ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$4.75
Classic perfection
|S'mores MINI Long John
|$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
|Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios