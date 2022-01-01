Lincoln Park pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Lincoln Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lincoln Park

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co image

 

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

2121 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Bread$11.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
The Half-Pounder$15.75
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
Chef's Salad (Regular)$14.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
More about Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
Homeslice Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Jr Cheese$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
14" Boyler Room$22.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Sheffield Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles
More about Homeslice Pizza
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
Rigatoni$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Pizza Capri image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Strips$9.95
fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
Thin & Crispy - Large 14"$19.30
serves 3-4
More about Pizza Capri
Za Bunker image

 

Za Bunker

1909 N Lincoln Ave #1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$16.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
Garlic Parmesan Wings$15.00
1/2 LB Baked Wings (Served w/ celery, carrots, ranch, bleu cheese)
16" Build Your Own$20.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
More about Za Bunker
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1727 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Burrata$25.00
Cala-Tella$24.00
Prosciutto & Arugula$24.00
More about La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lincoln Park

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Chili

Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Map

More near Lincoln Park to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston