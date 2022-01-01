Lincoln Park pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
2121 North Clark Street, Chicago
Popular items
Mediterranean Bread
$11.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
The Half-Pounder
$15.75
The Pizza Pot Pie is an individual serving, "made from scratch" with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheeses; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size whole, fresh mushrooms.
Chef's Salad (Regular)
$14.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
More about Homeslice Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
Popular items
14" Jr Cheese
$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
14" Boyler Room
$22.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Sheffield Salad
$13.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
Popular items
Ceasar Salad
$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
Rigatoni
$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
More about Pizza Capri
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Strips
$9.95
fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
Thin & Crispy - Large 14"
$19.30
serves 3-4
More about Za Bunker
Za Bunker
1909 N Lincoln Ave #1, Chicago
Popular items
14" Build Your Own
$16.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese
Garlic Parmesan Wings
$15.00
1/2 LB Baked Wings (Served w/ celery, carrots, ranch, bleu cheese)
16" Build Your Own
$20.00
(2 toppings included; $1.50 each for additional) Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chicken, onion, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, artichoke, spinach, black olives, green olives, garlic, giardiniera, jalepenos, fresh basil, cilantro, xtra cheese