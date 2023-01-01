Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Lincoln Park

Go
Lincoln Park restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Park restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza - Chicago

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$18.00
Romaine, buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, with our bleu cheese dressing in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
More about Homeslice Pizza - Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln Park

Rigatoni

Apple Fritters

Carne Asada

Chopped Salad

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Salad

Cake

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Lincoln Park to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston