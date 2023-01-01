Buffalo chicken wraps in Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
More about Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
Romaine, buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, with our bleu cheese dressing in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.