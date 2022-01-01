Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Lincoln Park

Go
Lincoln Park restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Park restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$6.00
3 pieces, ricotta mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1727 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$6.00
More about La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln Park

Ham Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Turkey Clubs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Enchiladas

Chicken Biryani

Octopus

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lincoln Park to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston