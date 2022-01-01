Chicken salad in Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park restaurants that serve chicken salad

McGee's Tavern & Grille image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGee's Tavern & Grille

950 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$10.75
More about McGee's Tavern & Grille
Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, scallions, tomato, and feta cheese with lemon italian dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, crisp lettuce, corn, black beans, tomato, and mozzarella with ranch dressing
Lime Chicken Cilantro Salad
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, corn, tomato, mozzarella cheese and pumpkin seeds with cilantro-lime vinaigrette (contains seeds)
More about Pizza Capri

