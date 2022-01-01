Chili in Lincoln Park

Go
Lincoln Park restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Park restaurants that serve chili

Chili Chicken Roll image

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Chicken Roll$6.50
Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
More about Kaathis
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Gyoza$7.95
Deep fried veggie dumplings topped with sweet chili sauce and cilantro. Served 6 pcs.
More about Vegan Plate
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1727 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Burrata & Prosciutto$26.00
More about La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln Park

French Fries

Tomato Soup

Mac And Cheese

Clams

Chicken Tikka

Cake

Wedge Salad

Apple Fritters

Map

More near Lincoln Park to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston