Fried chicken sandwiches in Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw