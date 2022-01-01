Fried chicken sandwiches in Lincoln Park

Go
Lincoln Park restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
McGee's Tavern & Grille image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGee's Tavern & Grille

950 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about McGee's Tavern & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln Park

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Tomato Soup

Cake

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lincoln Park to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston